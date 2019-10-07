When

Sat., October 19, 2019 at 2:00pm

Until

Sat., October 19, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Pumpkin Carving Demonstration at Salem Public Library

Be inspired to make this year’s pumpkin carving at your home amazing by learning tips and techniques for carving sculpted 3D pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns from local artist, Ron Roberts. Join us in the library’s Quaker Room for this “Go Wild in the Park” program on October 19, 2019, at 2 pm. The program is open to the public and free of cost to attend.

Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 or Salem Parks and Recreation at 330-271-8913 for registration assistance. The library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

Ron Roberts is a retired engineer whose lifelong hobbies have been related to various types of artwork, mostly self-taught. One of his hobbies has been wood carving. A few years ago he spotted some elaborately carved pumpkins online and was inspired to try it himself. Pumpkin carving for Ron is now an annual activity that has permitted him to demonstrate pumpkin carving throughout Ohio.

Each month Salem Parks and Recreation Department and Salem Public Library host two educational and fun programs for the public to enjoy. Every “Go Wild in the Park” program is open to the public and free of cost to attend!