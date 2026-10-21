When

Sun., November 01, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., November 01, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Wampum Train Station 303 Main St. Wampum, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

WAMPUM, Pa. — The Wampum Chapter will host its annual Pumpkin Pie Party and Hike on Nov. 1 from 1-3 p.m. at the Wampum Train Station, 303 Main St., Wampum, Pennsylvania.

Attendees will park at the train station before embarking on a short road walk, crossing the bridge over route 18 and heading into the woods for an out-and-back hike. The trail will travel through meadows and on top of a former limestone mine, now Wampum Underground storage facility. There will also be an overlook area for leaf viewing.

After the hike, attendees will get to enjoy all things pumpkin and cider at the train station. The hiking portion of the event is optional.

Those interested in bringing a pie, seasonal dish or beverage should contact one of the hosts. The event is free but donations are accepted. For more information or to RSVP, visit www.meetup.com/wampum-chapter-north-country-trail-association-meetup/events/.