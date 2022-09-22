When

Sat., October 08, 2022 at 10:00am

Sat., October 08, 2022 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State Street Salem, OH

Salem Public Library will hold a Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm in the Quaker Room of the library. The library is located at 821 E, State St., Salem, OH 44460. To participate bring your puzzles (only ones in good condition with all pieces please) to the library during regular library hours September 12th through October 5th. Puzzles are to be dropped off at the Adult Circulation desk to receive tickets to bring to the library on the day of the exchange.

Please call the library at 330-332-0042 if you need additional information.

Participation in the exchange is free of cost and open to the public.