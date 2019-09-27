When

Sat., October 12, 2019 at 10:00am

Sat., October 12, 2019 at 12:00am

Downtown Salem Ohio 553 East State Street Salem, Ohio

The Salem Area Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring the 2019 Quakerfest on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This one-day festival will include a petting zoo, pony rides, unicorn, train rides, music, hay wagon rides, SAM the Safety Squirrel, children’s games, and much, much more.

We invite you to join us if you have food, (by donations only), or crafts to sell; or, we invite your business or organization to just set up a display or maybe hold a fundraiser. We welcome you to bring a table, (and a tent if desired), to join in the fun. Please contact the Chamber for a vendor registration form at 330-337-3473/info@salemohiochamber.org.