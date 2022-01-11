Rain Garden and Barrel Workshop at the Plymouth Branch of MRCPL
Mon., May 23, 2022 at 6:00pm
Mon., May 23, 2022 at 12:00am
Plymouth Branch of Mansfield Richland County Public Library
29 W. Broadway Street
Mansfield, oh
Join Richland Soil and Water Conservation District at the plymouth Branch of the Mansfield Richland County Public Library to learn about rain barrels, rain gardens and the benefits of each. Information on how to purchase a rain barrel through Richland Soil and Water Conservation District will be available. They are not just pretty, but help manage stormwater and prevent soil erosion.
Call 419.747.8688 or 419.747.8077 or visit https://richlandswcd.net/.