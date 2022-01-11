Thu., May 12, 2022 at 6:00pm
Thu., May 12, 2022 at 12:00am
Mansfield Richland County Public Library - Ontario Brand
2221 Village Mall Dr.
Mansfield, OH
Join Richland Soil and Water Conservation District to learn about rain barrels, rain gardens and the benefits of each. Information on how to purchase a rain barrel through Richland Soil and Water Conservation District will be available. They are not just pretty, but help manage stormwater and prevent soil erosion.
Call 419.747.8688 or 419.747.8077 or visit https://richlandswcd.net/.