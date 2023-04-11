Mon., April 17, 2023 at 6:30pm
Salem Public Library
821 E. State St.
Salem, Ohio (OH)
We are talking all about rain gardens at Salem Public Library on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 6:30PM! Sophia Sorboro, Little Beaver Creek Watershed Coordinator, will walk you through the parts of a rain garden and why you want to put one in your yard! This program will focus on the native plants we already have. Register online at www.salempubliclibrary.org. This program is open to all and free of cost!