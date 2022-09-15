When

‘Fur, Feathers & Scales’ will all be under one roof on Saturday, September 24th at 11AM at Pavilion #9 in Waterworth Memorial Park in Salem, OH. People of all ages will learn the difference between mammals, reptiles, and birds and how their different adaptations help them survive in the wild. Raptor Hallow Sanctuary of Alliance, Ohio, will be bringing 5 live animal ambassadors that you can meet. This program is free of cost and open to the public. Registration is required. You can register online at https://salem-lib-oh.libcal.com/event/9378729 or by calling the Salem Public Library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.

Waterworth Memorial Park is located at 700 Sunset Blvd. in Salem, OH 44460

“GO WILD IN THE PARK” programming is provided to the public through the partnership of the Salem Parks and Recreation Department and Salem Public Library to bring entertaining and educational programs of interest to the Salem Community.

