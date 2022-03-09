ReadersMagnet live at the Tucson Festival of Books
Sat., March 12, 2022 at 9:30am
Sun., March 13, 2022 at 12:00am
University of Arizona
Tucson State - Arizona, University of Arizona
Fellow book lover ReadersMagnet has fantastic news for you!
ReadersMagnet joins the Tucson Festival of Books this March 12-13 and you’ll be able to see everything that’s happening in the comfort of your couch with a warm drink in your hand!
ReadersMagnet’s participation in this year’s physical book event is another opportunity for authors to showcase their books and promote their brand to a broader audience and they want you to be part of it!