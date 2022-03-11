When

Sat., March 12, 2022 at 9:30am

Until

Sun., March 13, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

University of Arizona University of Arizona Tucson, Arizona

Phone

Website

Posted In

Fellow book lover ReadersMagnet has fantastic news for you!

ReadersMagnet joins the Tucson Festival of Books this March 12-13 and you’ll be able to see everything that’s happening in the comfort of your couch with a warm drink in your hand!

ReadersMagnet’s participation in this year’s physical book event is another opportunity for authors to showcase their books and promote their brand to a broader audience and they want you to be part of it!

We will be also giving away an Amazon Kindle to one of the lucky attendees.

Support our ReadersMagnet authors and join us at www.thefestivalofstorytellers.com starting Saturday, May 12 at noon MST

The entry is free, you just need to join the broadcast.

See you there!

If you have any questions contact us at thefestivalofstorytellers@readersmagnet.com