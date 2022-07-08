When

Sat., July 16, 2022 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., July 16, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Waterworth Memorial Park 882 E. School Street Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Do you have unused old technology around your home? Come recycle it! eCycle Solutions of Ohio will be accepting electronics up to the size of a microwave to recycle for FREE between 10AM-1PM on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Waterworth Memorial Park (Parking lot off of Sunset Blvd).

Note: eCycle Solutions of Ohio will accept larger TVs, but there is a charge of $20.00 for each tube TV and monitor. A $10 fee will apply for flat-screen TVs. You can view the full list of accepted materials on their website here: http://www.ecycleohio.com/material.html

Registration is not required for this event. This event is free of cost open to the public. For more information, call the library at 330-332-0042.

“Go Wild in the Park” programming is a team effort of Salem Parks and Recreation and Salem Public Library to provide a variety of programming, both fun and educational, to people of the greater Salem, Ohio area with no cost to the public to attend.