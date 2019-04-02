When

Wed., April 10, 2019 at 6:30pm

Wed., April 10, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Join us in Salem Public Library’s Quaker Room on April 10th at 6:30 p.m. to learn about reflexology from Roberta Spaulding of Austintown, an Ohio certified reflexologist since 2009.

Reflexology is a holistic health modality (a particular way of doing or experiencing something), that offers relief from symptoms associated with various health concerns or problems. Although reflexology does not cure any type of medical issue it can relieve pain associated with issues such as stress (physical or emotional), poor circulation and other common discomforts.

Previous to becoming a reflexologist Ms. Spaulding traveled abroad as a teacher with the U.S. Department of Defense and worked on military bases in Turkey, South Korea and Germany.

Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. This program is open to the public and free of cost to attend.

Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

Wellness Wednesday programs take place on the second Wednesday of each month and provide information on topics of health and well-being.