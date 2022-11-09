When

Wed., November 16, 2022 at 6:30pm

Wed., November 16, 2022 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library

821 E. State Street

Salem, OH

Explore Reiki with Holy Fire Reiki Practitioner and Master Teacher, Lucinda Kutsko, at Salem Public Library on November 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Quaker Room. This presentation helps us to understand ourselves as energy beings connected to the energy flow of the universe, and how we can use this energy flow for health and well-being for ourselves and others. Registration is required and may be done online at https://salem-lib-oh.libcal.com/event/9399415 or by calling the library at 330-332-0042. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State Street in Salem, OH 44460.

