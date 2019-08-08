When

Fri., August 16, 2019 at 6:00pm

Until

Fri., August 16, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Remembering Woodstock: A Salem Public Library Presentation

On August 15th fifty years ago on a dairy farm in New York State three days of “Peace and Music” began amid rain, food shortages, and sanitation issues. The number of people attending was eight times larger than expected. It was an amazing and often uncomfortable adventure for the four hundred thousand people attending.

Salem Public Library will host a presentation by Dr. Ewelina Boczkowska, of the Music Department of Youngstown State University that will look back on that time of “Peace, Love and Rock-n-Roll” on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. in the Adult Reading Area of the library located at 821 E. State St., Salem, Ohio. Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.