Researching the Civil War Genealogy Program to Be Held at Salem Public Library
Mon., July 22, 2019 at 6:30pm
Salem Public Library
821 E. State St.
Salem, OH
Published genealogical author and lecturer on genealogical and historical topics, Deb Root Shell will present the program, “Three Civil War Soldiers Stories: Researching the Civil War” on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 6:30 pm in the Quaker Room of Salem Public Library. The library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. The program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Seating is limited and registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. Deb Root Shell is currently the President of the Greater Cleveland Genealogical Society and formerly the lineage judge of the Ohio Genealogical Society’s Society of Civil War Families of Ohio. She is also a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists, the National Genealogical Society, the New England Historic Genealogical Society, New England Historic Genealogical Society, and many local genealogical and historical organizations.