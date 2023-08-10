Returning in August for Display at Lepper Library: Volkswagen Beetle’s, Vans & Buses collection. Shared by David Cochran.
Fri., August 11, 2023 TBD
Thu., August 31, 2023 No Specific End Time
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
David is sharing with us more of his Volkswagen collection, that began in 1968. Dave continues to find more items to add to his growing collection. He recently acquired additional VW cars and two specially designed Volkswagen Clocks that he is sharing with us. Come and see his pictures that were taken when he drove his VW on the Tails of the Dragon drive. This drive is 11 miles long and has 318 curves!
You can see this display until the end of August. We have many more interesting collections being shared and are always looking for fun or unique collections to share with the community. If you have a collection to share, contact dolly@lepperlibrary.com or call 330-424-3117 or stop by 330 West Lincoln Way, Lisbon Ohio 44432.