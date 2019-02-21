When

Wed., February 20, 2019 at 8:00am

Fri., April 19, 2019 at 12:00am

Richland Soil and Water Conservation District 1495 W. Longview Avenue, Suite 205B Mansfield, OH

It’s Time to Stock Your Pond!

Choose from among a selection of Bluegill, Largemouth Bass, Yellow Perch, Hybrid Bluegill, Redear Bluegill, Channel Catfish, White Amur and Fathead Minnows.

Orders and payment are due by Friday, April 19, 2019.

Pick-up is Friday, April 26, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Richland County Fairgrounds.

Cost: $1.00 each other than White Amur ($14 each) and Fathead Minnows ($6.00 per 100, minimum order of 100)

Total minimum order: $20.00

If pay by credit card, please add 4% processing fee

Details and an order form may be found at https://richlandswcd.net/fish-descriptions or by calling 419.747.8686.

The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.

Programs and assistance of the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District are available without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, age, national origin, ancestry, disability or veteran status.