When

Thu., November 07, 2019 at 5:00pm

Until

Thu., November 07, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Richland County Longview Center 1495 W. Longview Avenue Mansfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Save the Date for the Richland SWCD Annual Celebration on November 7.

In addition to guest speaker, Guy Denny, delivering a captivating program on Tallgrass Prairies of Ohio, recipients of the Cooperator of the Year award and Volunteer of the Year awards will be announced. Both recipients advocate and support conservation. We are fortunate to have both of them make Richland County their home. Volunteer contributions will also be recognized.

The evening starts at 5 p.m. with the Board Supervisor Election. Visit with Board Supervisors, staff members and other guests while enjoying light appetizers. A buffet dinner catered by The Vault Wine Bar and the evening’s program begin at 6 p.m. You don’t want to miss hearing guest speaker, Guy Denny, an interpretive naturalist, writer and photographer with a wealth of knowledge about the natural history of Ohio. He’ll deliver a captivating program on Tall Grass Prairies. We’ll celebrate the contributions of our volunteers and recognize the Volunteer and Cooperator of the Year recipients. Thank you to Amy Beth Crutchfield and Rob Workman, DRM Productions Inc., Farm Credit Mid-America and The Vault Wine Bar for their support.

The cost for the evening is $20.00 per adult, $15.00 per volunteer, and $10.00 for 12 and under. Reservations are requested by October 31.

Here is a link to an invitation and reservation form: https://richlandswcd.net/images/downloads/AnnualCelebration/2019_Invite_Flyer_Final_Sun_Graphics_Fillable_Form.pdf. Reservations may also be made by calling 419-747-8686.

Another important part of the evening is the public election for one Board of Supervisor seat. Details on how to vote appear below.

How to Vote For a Board Supervisor

An Election of a Board Supervisor of the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District will be held in accordance with Chapter 940.04 of the Ohio Revised Code. One (1) supervisor will be elected to a three-year term beginning January 2020.

Board Supervisors serve without pay. The Board of Supervisors create an annual and long-term plan of operation that protects the District’s vision and participate in monthly board meetings, assist with programs and attend area and state meetings.

Residents or landowners, firms and corporations that own land or occupy land in Richland County and are 18 years of age or older may vote for supervisors. A non-resident landowner, firm or corporation must provide an affidavit of eligibility, which includes designation of a voting representative, prior to casting a ballot.

Absentee voting begins Thursday, October 17, 2019. You have two ways to vote via absentee ballot:

• Stop in our office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and complete the SEL-2 Form Request

• Once the SEL-2 Form is complete, mail it or bring it to our office. Our address is 1495 W. Longview Avenue, Suite 205B, Mansfield, OH 44906.

Absentee ballot requests must be received at our office by October 31, 2019.

Completed absentee ballots must be received in our office by November 7, 2019, at 3 p.m.

You may also vote at the Annual Celebration on November 7, 2019, from 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Questions concerning the election may be directed to Erica Thomas, District Administrator, at 419.747.8686.