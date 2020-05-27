When

Fri., June 05, 2020 at 8:00am

Fri., June 05, 2020 at 12:00am

Richland County Longview Center 1495 W. Longview Avenue Mansfield, OH

Richland SWCD is hosting a Native Plant Sale in conjunction with Natives in Harmony. Plant plugs cost $3.00 and orders may be placed by calling Natives in Harmony at 419.688.9800 by June 5.

A list of offered plants and their descriptions are found in the Native Plant Sale Catalog available on the Richland SWCD website at https://richlandswcd.net/services/water/rain-gardens. Plants are subject to availability at the time of order.

Orders will be picked up on Wednesday, June 10 from 5 to 6 PM in the back-parking lot of the Richland County Longview Center located at 1495 W. Longview Avenue, Mansfield.

For more information about the Native Plant Sale, please call 419.747.8685 or e-mail sutter.theresa@richlandswcd.net.