Fri., October 04, 2019 at 8:00am

Fri., October 04, 2019 at 12:00am

Richland SWCD 1495 W. Longview Avenue Mansfield, OH

It’s Time to Stock Your Pond!

Choose from among a selection of Bluegill, Largemouth Bass, Yellow Perch, Hybrid Bluegill, Redear Bluegill, Channel Catfish, White Amur and Fathead Minnows.

Orders and payment are due by Friday, October 4, 2019.

Pick-up is Friday, October 11, 2019, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richland County Fairgrounds.

Cost: $1.00 each other than White Amur ($14 each) and Fathead Minnows ($6.00 per 100, minimum order of 100)

Total minimum order: $20.00

If pay by credit card, please add 4% processing fee

Details and an order form may be found at https://richlandswcd.net/fish-descriptions or by calling 419.747.8686.