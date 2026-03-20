RISO: Artworks by YSU Department of Art Faculty and Staff
Thu., March 19, 2026 All Day Event
Fri., April 10, 2026 All Day Event
Judith Rae Solomon Gallery in Bliss Hall
1 University Plaza
Youngstown, OH
YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown State University Department of Art will host RISO: Artworks by YSU Department of Art Faculty and Staff through April 10 in the Judith Rae Solomon Gallery located in Bliss Hall on Youngstown State University’s campus, 1 University Plaza.
The exhibition will showcase art by 13 YSU faculty and staff members, curated by Amy Copeland, who used Risograph Printing — a hybrid medium that combines digital production and traditional printmaking. Featured artists include Amy Copeland, Ashley Johnston, Alyssa Keil, Amanda Spinosa, Chauncey Hay, Claudia Berlinski, Dana Sperry, Dragana Crnjak, Joy Christiansen Erb, Joe D’Uva, Michelle Nelson, Sebastian Giraldo and Zachary Clifford. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit https://ysu.edu/events/risograph-exhibition-15.
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