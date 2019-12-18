When

Mon., January 06, 2020 at 6:30pm

Until

Mon., January 06, 2020 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

River Otters is the Topic of “Go Wild in the Park” Program

Join us at Salem Public Library on Monday, January 6, 2020, for an evening of learning about the “Habitat and Characteristics of River Otters” beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. The program will be presented by Karen Henry, a volunteer at Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center and is suitable for all ages. Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us, or by calling the library at 330-332-0042, or the Salem Parks Department at 330-271-8913 for registration assistance.

“Go Wild in the Park programming is provided through the partnership of Salem Parks and Recreation and Salem Public Library to provide a rich variety of information and experiences related to the world around us. The family-friendly programming is a perfect time for families to have shared learning experiences. All programming is free of cost to attend and open to the public.