Sat., November 03, 2018 at 7:00am
West Community Building (formerly West Elementary School)
US State Rt 30
East Rocherter, OH
West Township Ruritans to hold Scholarship Breakfast
The West Township Ruritans will hold an all you can eat breakfast Saturday November 3rd from 7am until 11am. The breakfast will be held at the West Community Center (formerly West Elementary School) State Rt 30 East Rochester.
The meal will include pancakes and sausage, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy and biscuits and a beverage.
Dine-in or carry-outs available at $7.00 per meal. Donations also excepted as all proceeds will benefit the West Township Scholarship fund which helps local students further their education.