When

Sun., June 21, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., June 21, 2026 at 4:30pm

Event Venue

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center 12884 Echo Dell Rd, East Liverpool, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Beaver Creek to host June events

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center will host a variety of workshops and outdoor programs in June.

Carolyn’s Nature Craft: Rock Painting will take place on June 21 from 1-4:30 p.m. under the pavilion at the center. Attendees will join wildlife center volunteers to paint a rock anyway they choose to add to the center’s pet rock snake. Supplies will be provided for the first 25 participants.

All programs are free but donations are appreciated. For more information, email beavercreekw@aol.com.