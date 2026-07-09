When

Sat., July 11, 2026 at 10:30am

Until

Sat., July 11, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Rodman Public Library 215 E Broadway St. Alliance, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Rodman Public Library to host FBI agent, Alliance native

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Rodman Public Library will host Alliance native and FBI agent Harry Trombitas on July 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the library, 215 E Broadway St., Alliance.

Trombitas will share his experiences as an investigator and host of the true crime podcast Off the Record: An FBI Agent’s Perspective as well as stories from his 29 years of working with the FBI.

These stories will include tracking serial killers like Thomas Lee Dillon, taking down organized crime and working on 1,000 bank robberies in his career. Trombitas is also the author of The Dark Places Series, a four-book series that takes readers behind the scenes of Trombitas’ most unforgettable cases, offering a first-hand account of investigations that brought justice to victims. The series details cases like the I-270 shooting investigation, the abduction of 3-year-old Ashley Taggart and the still unanswered mystery of Erica Baker. The books include My Life as an FBI Agent: The Thomas Lee Dillon Case (Book 1); My Life as an FBI Agent: Murders, Motors, The Mob and The Money (Book 2); My Life as an FBI Agent: Murder, Betrayal and the Tragedy of Officer Bryan Hurst (Book 3) and My Life as an FBI Agent: Final Cases, Lasting Impact (Book 4). These books will not be for sale at the event. Those wishing to have one of Trombitas’ books signed will need to bring a copy.

For more information, visit rodmanlibrary.com/author-trombitas-july2026.