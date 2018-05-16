When
Sat., June 16, 2018 at 7:30pm
Until
No Specific End Time
Event Venue
Guernsey County Fairgrounds
Old Washington, OH
Phone
740-432-2022
Website
Posted In
Call or visit website for more information. Presented by Cambridge Lions Club.
Sat., June 16, 2018 at 7:30pm
No Specific End Time
Guernsey County Fairgrounds
Old Washington, OH
740-432-2022
Call or visit website for more information. Presented by Cambridge Lions Club.
Toll-Free 800-837-3419
Local 330-337-3419
Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary.
Hundreds of Auction Advertisements for Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Featuring Specialty Antique Auctions, Stores and Shows
Hundreds of Classifieds, Autos & Real Estate Listings