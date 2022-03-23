When

The Salem Public Library Community Paper Shred will take place on Saturday, April 16, 2021, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm in the library’s parking lot at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. Salem Public Library is providing this opportunity for people of the Salem area to dispose of sensitive paperwork such as bank statements, old tax returns, receipts, canceled checks, etc. by having them shredded safely and conveniently by Protect-n-Shred, Inc. of Cortland, Ohio. There is no cost to the public to participate.

Please do not bring plastic, cardboard or newspapers to be shredded. Contact the library at 330-332-0042 if you have questions.