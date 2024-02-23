When

Sun., March 03, 2024 at 2:00pm

Until

Sun., March 03, 2024 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Hunting Club 564 N. Indiana Ave. Salem, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

We are excited to announce an expansion of our former Youth Marksmanship Program. We are now the home range for a Youth Rifle Team being instructed by Noble Aim Shooting Sports. Open to the public, this youth-oriented program is being run by highly experienced and qualified instructors in a positive, safe learning environment.

The Rifle Team is comprised of youth shooters from the greater Mahoning and Columbiana County Ohio areas. They compete in Civilian Marksmanship Program Rimfire Shooter Class competitions both locally and the National Matches held annually at Camp Perry Training Center.

An informational meeting will be held at Salem Hunting Club on Sunday, March 3rd, at 2 pm. Location is 564 N. Indiana Blvd. Salem, 44460