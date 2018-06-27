When

Tue., July 24, 2018 at 7:00pm

Until

Tue., July 24, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Join in the conversation when Salem Public Library’s Book Discussion Group meets in the Quaker Room at 7 pm on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, to discuss the book “The Blackbird Season” written by Kate Moretti.

When hundreds of starlings mysteriously fall from the sky during a high school baseball game coached by Nate Winters, things start to go wrong for the popular math teacher in Kate Moretti’s book, The Blackbird Season. Nate’s marriage to Alecia, already strained by the need to care for the couple’s autistic son, is further tested when a reporter for the local newspaper accuses him of taking advantage of a student, Lucia Hamm, during the chaos caused by the falling birds. Nate denies acting inappropriately, but the school principal puts Nate on temporary suspension until the police complete their investigation. Nate later makes a series of bad decisions that make him look guilty, such as misleading Alecia about the time he spent with Lucia. His position deteriorates further after Lucia goes missing. Fortunately, a fellow teacher and friend, Bridget Peterson finds herself questioning the charges of wrongdoing against Nate and begins a journey to uncover details to discover what really happened. Bridget, Lucia’s creative writing teacher, uses Lucia’s journal and student social media videos to guide her to answers to prove Nate’s innocence. The Blackbird Season brings up many questions including: How close should a teacher get to their students? What defines close? What about teachers’ relationships with students who have difficult family situations? Should teachers follow their students on social media? The book is a cautionary story that is suspenseful to the final page.

No registration is required to participate in this program that is open to the public. New participants are always welcome. Copies of this book are available to borrow and are on display in the library’s Adult Services Department.

The Adult Book Discussion Group meets the fourth Tuesday of each month. For more information call the library at 330-332-0042 or email: library@salem.lib.oh.us. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.