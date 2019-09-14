When

Tue., September 24, 2019 at 7:00pm

Tue., September 24, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

The Adult Book Discussion Group will meet on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH. The book title is, Little Fires Everywhere, written by Celeste Ng.

The story explores Shaker Heights, a peaceful suburb of Cleveland, where everything in the community is planned – from the layout of the winding roads to the colors of the houses to the successful lives its residents will go on to lead. No one exemplifies that spirit more than Elena Richardson, whose guiding principle is playing by the rules.

The Richardson’s rent a house to artist and single mother Mia Warren and her teenage daughter Pearl. Mia has a mysterious past and a disregard for standards that threaten to upend this carefully ordered community. When old family friends of the Richardson’s attempt to adopt a Chinese-American baby, a custody battle erupts that divides the town and puts Mia and Elena on opposing sides. Suspicious of Mia and her motives, Elena is determined to uncover the secrets in Mia’s past.

Little Fires Everywhere examines the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, and the strong pull of motherhood, as well as the danger of believing that following the rules can prevent disaster.

Copies of this book may be borrowed from the library. The discussion group is open to the public and free of cost to attend. No registration is required to participate.

For additional information please call the library at 330-332-0042.