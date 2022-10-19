Sat., October 22, 2022 at 9:00am
Salem Public Library Memorial Fund Associations Book Sale is this Saturday! It’s time to replenish your supply of reading, listening, and viewing materials. The sale will take place on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 9AM to 4PM in the St. Paul School gymnasium located at 925 E. State St. in Salem, OH 44460. Materials for sale include hardcover and paperback books, magazines, DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks for children, young adults and adults. Plenty of parking is available at the library next door to the gymnasium. For more information, call the library at 330-332-0042!