Salem Public Library Offers Free Genealogy Help Each Wednesday This Fall
Wed., September 07, 2022 at 1:00pm
Salem Public Library
821 E. State Street
Salem, Ohio (OH)
Have you hit a brick wall in your genealogical research? Salem Public Library is offering free genealogy help every Wednesday between 1PM-4PM, beginning on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Walk-ins are taken from 1PM-3PM, but if you prefer to have a scheduled time, half hour appointments are available for booking between 3PM-4PM. Head to www.salempubliclibrary.org for more information and to book an appointment online. You may also call the library at 330-332-0042 for assistance. This program is free of cost and open to the public.