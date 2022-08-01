When

Tue., August 09, 2022 at 2:00pm

Until

Tue., August 09, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State Street Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Join us at Salem Public Library on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 2PM in the Reading Room for this month’s Adult Book Discussion. We will be reviewing “Summerlings” by Lisa Howorth. Registration is not required for this free program. Adult Book Discussion is open to the public. Salem Public Library is located on 821 E. State Street in Salem, OH 44460.

In a brief synopsis of the book, “Summerlings” by Lisa Howorth illustrates a 1959 neighborhood where eight-year-old John spends the summer with his best friends, Ivan and Max. The boys’ families and others living on their block represent a wide mix of personalities and diverse backgrounds resulting in drama of all types including distrust. Arguments are audible between homes, and sometimes the boys witness unsettling confrontations. They’re particularly concerned about Ivan’s beautiful aunt, Elena, whose bruises are visible after a fight with Ivan’s father, both are Ukrainian immigrants and harbor dark secrets about their past. Boyhood schemes and adventures are a large part of the story. The boys’ biggest undertaking is organizing a party with Elena’s help, as an attempt to draw the neighbors closer. The night of the party, aided by punch spiked with Brazilian rum, the adults begin to let down their defenses until Elena, an outspoken advocate on behalf of refugees , leaves with a mysterious stranger on his motorcycle. The book is laced with the boys’ naivete and the mysterious and possibly sinister disappearance of Elena.