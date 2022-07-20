When

Mon., July 25, 2022 at 6:30pm

Until

Mon., July 25, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State Street Salem, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

The program “Follow the Records and See Where They Go!” will be presented by professional genealogist, Kate Townsend, when she visits Salem Public Library on Monday, July 25, 2022. Attendees will meet in the library’s Quaker Meeting Room for the one-hour program beginning at 6:30 pm. Ms. Townsend will encourage guests to “follow the records”. Often, when you find one record, it leaves a trail to something else. Ms. Townsend will provide examples of how following clues in record sets can lead you to a treasure trove of more information.

Ms. Townsend is a Professional Genealogist with an investigative background specializing in Western Pennsylvania Research. She has turned her passion for family history into a business: Family History Investigations, LLC. She assists clients in discovering their own family history utilizing the know-how of an experienced investigator.

Attendance at her presentation is open to public and free of any cost to attend. Registration may be completed online at www.salempubliclibrary.org or by calling Salem Public Library at 330-332-0042 for assistance with registration.