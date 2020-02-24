When

Mon., March 02, 2020 at 6:30pm

Mon., March 02, 2020 at 12:00am

Salem Public library 821 E. State St. Salem, Ohio

On Monday, March 2, 2020, at 6:30 pm in the library’s Quaker Room, Bryan Weyant, Wildlife and Forestry Specialist at Columbiana Soil and Water Conservation District, will present an important and valuable informational program about the invasive and destructive spotted lanternfly. This insect is a threat to a wide variety of plants, trees, and vines. The insect’s favorite host plant is the Tree of Heaven, which is, itself, an invasive plant in forty-four states.

Attendance at this program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Registration is required online at www.salem.lib.oh.us, or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.