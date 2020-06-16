When

Thu., June 25, 2020 at 2:30pm

Thu., June 25, 2020 at 12:00am

Salem Public library 821 E State ST Salem, OH

The program “The Pursuit of Liberty: The Revolutionary War and the Founding of America” will be presented on June 25, 2020, from 2:00-3:00 pm via Zoom. The program is free of cost to the public and requires registration at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.

Virginians played an essential role in the creation of the new American nation. From actions during and following the American Revolution to ideas and documents that established the new country, Virginians were involved at every point. During this program students will learn more about the lives of Virginia’s founding fathers, such as George Washington, Patrick Henry, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and George Mason, while also examining some of the most important documents in American history: the Declaration of Independence, the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom, the Virginia Declaration of Rights, and the United States Constitution.

The interactive program will use primary sources including manuscripts, maps, and portraits, along with replica artifacts to examine the events of the American Revolution as well as important documents that help shaped Virginia and the United States.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is owned and operated by the Virginia Historical Society—a private, non-profit organization. The historical society is the oldest cultural organization in Virginia, and one of the oldest and most distinguished history organizations in the nation. For use in its state history museum and its renowned research library, the historical society cares for a collection of nearly nine million items representing the ever-evolving story of Virginia.