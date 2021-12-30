When

Tue., January 11, 2022 at 2:00pm

Tue., January 11, 2022

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Escape from today’s realities to far away Australia and lose yourself in one of the most beloved stories of all time, The Thorn Birds by Colleen McCullough. Then, join with other readers in Salem Public Library’s Reading Room at 2 pm on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, to discuss the story.

The story is a sweeping family saga that takes place in the broad Australian Outback. Paddy Cleary moves his wife and their seven children to Drogheda, a vast Australian sheep station owned by his autocratic older sister. The central figures in the story are the strong-willed Meggie, the Cleary’s only daughter, and the handsome priest Ralph de Bricassart who share a forbidden love as well as ambition and desire. Ralph’s course moves him from a remote Outback parish to the Vatican; Meggie tries to overcome fate and heartache to find love and happiness. The story is peppered with dramatic characters who harbor their own private memories, struggles, betrayal and devotions which ultimately lead to a succession of tragedies spanning three generations. The Thorn Birds tempts the reader to become dedicated to the Cleary family and the scope of their beloved Drogheda.

No registration is required to attend. The program is free of cost and open to the public. Check book availability online at www.salem.lib.oh.us. For more information call the library at 330-332-0042. The Adult Book Discussion takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.

