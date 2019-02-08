When

Tue., February 26, 2019 at 7:00pm

Tue., February 26, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E, State St., Salem, OH

Salem Public Library’s February Book Selection

Join the conversation at Salem Public Library’s Adult Book Discussion on February 26, 2019 beginning at 7:00 p.m in the Quaker Room. The book Shopping, Seduction, and Mr. Selfridge by Lindy Woodhead chronicles the life of Harry Gordon Selfridge, a charismatic American who rose from a stock boy at the Marshall Field’s store in Chicago, to a partner in the business which his visionary skills had helped to create. At the turn of the twentieth century he brought his own American dream to London where he opened Selfridge’s, England’s first truly modern department store. Designed to promote shopping as a pleasurable experience, six acres of floor space offered common retail items, as well as new luxuries from ice-cream sodas to signature perfumes. This extraordinary emporium also featured elevators, a bank, a rooftop garden with an ice-skating rink, and a restaurant complete with an orchestra. The store was “a theatre, with the curtain going up at 9:00 every morning.” Yet the real drama happened off the shop floor, where Mr. Selfridge lived an extravagant lifestyle with opulent mansions, racehorses, and an obsession with gambling. While his iconic store still stands, the man himself would ultimately fail.

Share your thoughts and questions about the complex man, Harry Selfridge and the effect of a department store in promoting shopping (materialism) as entertainment in the twentieth century.

The Book Discussion Group takes place on the fourth Tuesday of each month and features a fiction and non-fiction reading selections. Each title may be borrowed from the library. The group is always open to new participants.

No registration is required to participate and the discussion is open to the public free of cost. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. For more information please call 330-332-0042.