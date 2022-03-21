When

Mon., April 11, 2022 at 6:30pm

Mon., April 11, 2022 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Welcome back to Gettin’ Crafty on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 6:30 pm in Salem Public Library’s Quaker Meeting Room. Adult crafters will use a selection of materials to create a “Mason Jar” styled papercraft door hanging. The materials will be provided free of cost to attendees. Skill level for completing the craft is beginner.

Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.

Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. For more information contact the library at 330-332-0042.