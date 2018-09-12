When

Thu., September 27, 2018 at 6:30pm

Until

Thu., September 27, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

The National WWII Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana will present the interactive video conference program titled, “Don’t You Know There’s a War Going On? The American Homefront in WWII” in the library’s Quaker Room on Thursday, Sept. 27, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The program will begin with a brief background description of how the United States entered the war. The audience will learn about the challenges to the Homefront from the perspective of making all the materials needed to win the war, dealing with food shortages and keeping Americans optimistic and focused on winning the war. Photos, posters, editorial cartoons, songs and speeches will be used to teach attendees about the triumphs and mistakes that were made at home during the war.

Attendance at the program is open to the general public and is free of cost. Please register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for assistance.

“Live from Anywhere“ video conferencing programs take place on the fourth Thursday of each month, except holidays. A wide variety of topics of interest are featured.