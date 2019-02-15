Salem Public Library’s ‘Live from Anywhere’ Program Planned
Thu., February 28, 2019 at 6:30pm
Salem Public Library
821 E. State St.
Salem, OH
The program “The Franklin Expedition: Tragedy in Ice” will be presented on February 28, 2019, at 6:30 pm in Salem Public Library’s Quaker Room located at 821 Estate St., Salem, OH 44460. This interactive video program will allow attendees to participate in the examination of the ill-fated Franklin Expedition including recent discoveries and theories of the expedition. The Franklin Expedition was one of many expeditions that attempted to locate the Northwest Passage of North America.
Registration is required to attend this program and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. This “Live from Anywhere” program is open to the public and free of cost.