When

Thu., February 28, 2019 at 6:30pm

Until

Thu., February 28, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

The program “The Franklin Expedition: Tragedy in Ice” will be presented on February 28, 2019, at 6:30 pm in Salem Public Library’s Quaker Room located at 821 Estate St., Salem, OH 44460. This interactive video program will allow attendees to participate in the examination of the ill-fated Franklin Expedition including recent discoveries and theories of the expedition. The Franklin Expedition was one of many expeditions that attempted to locate the Northwest Passage of North America.

Registration is required to attend this program and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. This “Live from Anywhere” program is open to the public and free of cost.