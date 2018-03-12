When

The Book Discussion Group for Adults will meet in the library’s Quaker Room on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at 7:00 pm. The title chosen for this month is A Piece of the World written by Christina Baker Kline.

In 1948, artist Andrew Wyeth painted the iconic painting “Christina’s World,” a portrait of Anna Christina Olson lying on a grassy hill, looking up at a weathered farmhouse. Wyeth befriended Christina and her brother and from 1940-1968 worked out of a third-floor studio in their home, often using the siblings as subjects of his paintings. The author tells Christina’s story in A Piece of the World. Christina struggles with a muscular disease that promises to worsen with time. She is a clever schoolgirl whose opportunity to train as a teacher is obstructed by her parents, who need her to work at home. Even though her mobility worsens she must continue with the ceaseless domestic work that becomes imprisoning. Then 23-year-old Andy Wyeth settles into his studio and observes. He was inspired to paint Christina as he witnessed her determinedly pulling herself up the hill to her home. Christina shares a kindred spirit with Wyeth who, along with his wife, Betsy, brightens her life by bringing light into her world.

Will Mr. Wyeth’s entrance into Christina’s home change the family dynamic? Will the effect be positive or negative? Will Christina’s parents see her in a new light when they see the artist’s interpretation of what he sees in Christina? This book may be borrowed from the library and anyone interested in participating in the book discussion is welcome to attend.

The library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. No registration is required and the discussion is open to the public and free of any cost to attend. For more information please call the library at 330-332-0042.