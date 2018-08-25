When

Tue., September 25, 2018 at 7:00pm

Tue., September 25, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Join in the conversation when Salem Public Library’s Book Discussion Group meets on September 25, 2018, at 7:00 pm in the Adult Reading Area located on the library’s upper level at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

Parched after a two-year drought, the Australian town of Kiewarra is the setting for Jane Harper’s novel, The Dry. Nature isn’t the only thing that’s dangerous in this small town. After getting a note demanding his presence, Federal Agent Aaron Falk arrives in his hometown for the first time in decades to attend the funeral of his best friend, Luke. Twenty years ago when Falk was accused of murder, Luke was his alibi. Falk fled under suspicion, saved from prosecution only because of Luke’s steadfast claim that the boys had been together at the time of the crime. But now more than one person knows they didn’t tell the truth back then, and Luke is dead. Amid the worst drought in a century, Falk and the local detective question what really happened to Luke. As Falk reluctantly investigates to see if there’s more to Luke’s death than there seems to be, long-buried mysteries and lies resurface proving that small towns often hide big secrets.

Registration is not required to attend this discussion. This book is available to borrow in the Adult Services Department. For more information call 330-332-0042. The program is open to the public and free of any cost to attend.