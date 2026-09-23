When

Sat., October 03, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Sat., October 03, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Downtown Salem E State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Salem to host Quakerfest

SALEM, Ohio — The Salem Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Quakerfest on Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Salem, on East State Street from Ellsworth to Lincoln. Attendees will get to support local businesses, including food establishments and artisans.

The event will also feature family-friendly activities including crafts like paint your own pumpkin, pumpkin bowling and entertainment by Kelly and Company, located in Liberty Park at the corner of Ellsworth and State Street. Guests will get to visit the Salem Fire Department in Lincoln Plaza and listen to music by Josiah Showalter.

Interested vendors are encouraged to register through Salem Chamber.

To register as a vendor or for more information, visit www.salemohiochamber.org