Sat., January 25, 2020 at 9:00am

Sun., January 26, 2020 at 12:00am

Ohio Expo Center

717 E 17th Ave

Columbus, Ohio

Scott Antique Markets

Americas Favorite Treasure Hunts!
800 Exhibit Booths

Ohio Expo Center
Bricker Building

January 25th & 26th, 2020

Hours: Saturday 9:00 am to 6:00 pm & Sunday 10 am – 4 pm

Directions: I-71, Exit 111 (17th Avenue)

We run monthly November – March
Our next show will be February 22nd & 23rd

$5.00 Parking, Free Admission
Website: www.scottantiquemarkets.com
Email: info@scottantiquemarket.com
Phone: 740-569-4112

