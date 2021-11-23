When

Sat., December 18, 2021 at 9:00am

Until

Sun., December 19, 2021 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Ohio Expo Center

717 E. 17th Ave

Columbus, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Scott Antique Markets

Americas Favorite Treasure Hunts!
800-1,200 Exhibit Booths

Ohio Expo Center
Bricker Building

December 18th & 19th, 2021

Hours: Saturday 9:00 am to 6:00 pm & Sunday 10 am – 4 pm

Directions: I-71, Exit 111 (17th Avenue)

We run monthly November – March
Our next show will be January 22nd & 23rd, 2022

$5.00 Parking, Free Admission
Website: www.scottantiquemarkets.com
Email: info@scottantiquemarket.com
Phone: 740-569-4112

Photos

Map