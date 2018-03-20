Fri., April 27, 2018 at 9:00am
Sun., April 29, 2018 at 12:00am
Fayette County Fairgrounds
213 Fairview Ave
Washington Court House, Ohio
Scott Antique Markets Show
Americas Favorite Treasure Hunts!
50 Acre Event!
Fayette County Fairgrounds
Washington Court House, OH
April 27th, 28th & 29th, 2018
Our show hours: Friday & Saturday 9am – 5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm
Directions: I-71 to exit 65, East on US 35, 12 miles to Washington Court House. The Fairgrounds are at the intersection of US 35, US 22 & US 62.
Admission: $1.00 and is good all weekend.
Parking: Free
Website: www.scottantiquemarkets.com
Email: info@scottantiquemarket.com
Phone Number: 740-569-4112