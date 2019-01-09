When

Sat., February 23, 2019 at 9:00am

Sun., February 24, 2019 at 12:00am

Ohio Expo Center

717 E 17th Ave

Columbus, OH

Scott Antique Markets

Americas Favorite Treasure Hunts!
800 Exhibit Booths

Ohio Expo Center
Voinovich Building

February 23rd & 24th, 2019

Hours: Saturday 9:00 am to 6:00 pm & Sunday 10 am – 4 pm

Directions: I-71, Exit 111 (17th Avenue)

We run monthly November – March
Our next show will be March 23rd & 24th, 2019

$5.00 Parking, Free Admission
Website: www.scottantiquemarkets.com
Email: info@scottantiquemarket.com
Phone: 740-569-4112

