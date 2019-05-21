When

Fri., June 28, 2019 at 9:00am

Sat., June 29, 2019 at 12:00am

Fayette County Fairgrounds 213 Fairview Ave Washington Court House, Ohio

Scott Antique Markets and W.C. Flea

Americas Favorite Treasure Hunts!

50 Acre Event!

Fayette County Fairgrounds

Washington Court House, OH

June 28th & 29th, 2019

Our show hours: Friday & Saturday 9am – 5pm

Directions: I-71 to exit 65, East on US 35, 12 miles to Washington Court House. The Fairgrounds are at the intersection of US 35, US 22 & US 62.

Admission: $1.00 and is good all weekend.

Parking: Free

Website: www.scottantiquemarkets.com

Email: info@scottantiquemarket.com

Phone Number: 740-569-4112