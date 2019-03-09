When

Fri., April 26, 2019 at 9:00am

Sat., April 27, 2019 at 12:00am

Fayette County Fairgrounds 213 Fairview Ave Washington Court House, Ohio

Scott Antique Markets and W.C. Flea

Americas Favorite Treasure Hunts!

50 Acre Event!

Fayette County Fairgrounds

Washington Court House, OH

April 26th & 27th, 2019

Our show hours: Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m–5 p.m.

Directions: I-71 to exit 65, East on US 35, 12 miles to Washington Court House. The Fairgrounds are at the intersection of US 35, US 22 & US 62.

Admission: $1.00 and is good all weekend.

Parking: Free

Website: www.scottantiquemarkets.com

Email: info@scottantiquemarket.com

Phone Number: 740-569-4112